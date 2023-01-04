Crews responding to massive fire at Bradenton apartment complex

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple units are reporting to a structure fire at an apartment complex in Bradenton.

The two-alarm fire is still active at Carlton Arms Apartments on Castleton Drive and crews are battling the blaze. ABC7 is waiting on information for injuries and the number of units affected. Bradenton Police have officers on scene for traffic control only. Bradenton Fire Department and the Red Cross are on scene.

Chief Tim Geer of the Bradenton Fire Department said that they were dispatched after 3 p.m. and had to evacuate some nearby units after fire went through the roof.

“This has turned into a defensive fire operation,” said Geer.

This is a developing story.

