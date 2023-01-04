City of Venice seeking volunteers for 9th annual Make a Difference Day

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 9th annual Make a Difference Day, a day of community service for volunteers of all ages, will be held in the City of Venice on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will participate in landscaping, raking, cleaning and litter collection events are planned at over 20 City parks and beaches.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers of all ages turn out for this citywide community service effort, saving the City thousands of dollars and benefiting our local environment.

Jim Foubister with Serve Florida is the chief organizer of the event, with assistance from City Public Works staff. Volunteers are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21.

Groups and teams can register with Jim by calling 941-223-1771 or emailing jimfouby@gmail.com.

Individuals can register online at www.servefl.com, www.togetherwecan.life or www.onechristwoncity.com. You can also sign up by scanning the QR code below.

Interested volunteers can also come to the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 to help. All volunteers should drive to the south side of the building near Turin St. to receive their assignments and a T-shirt. This will be a drive-thru; you do not have to get out of your vehicle.

Volunteers should wear old, comfortable clothing and work shoes, and bring sunscreen. Other supplies, including drinking water and gloves, will be furnished.

