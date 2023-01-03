A warm and humid Tuesday, but a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We tied a record high at SRQ Monday, climbing to 84°. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday, but we’re getting a break from the morning fog, even with the humidity high with dew points in the 60s. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Strong thunderstorms will hit the northern Gulf states today and into northern Florida Wednesday. Whatever moisture is left with the front comes through the Suncoast Wednesday night and Thursday,. AT this point, computer models are indicating there may not be much moisture left for the Suncoast. Behind the front, much cooler and drier air returns for Friday and the coming weekend. Low temps will dip to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and high temps only 60s and low 70s. Dew points will drop back to the 40s and 50s, which will put an end to our fog potential for a few days.

Red tide still lingers near our beaches. Slight irritation and dead fish were reported at our northern beaches from Manatee to Siesta Key. Beaches farther south of Siesta Key reported no irritation Monday.

