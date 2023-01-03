Sarasota Police Department warn of car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department are encouraging residents to lock their car doors. This coming after a group of people were caught on camera going through unlocked cars in a neighborhood near Ringling Park.

Residents who live in the neighborhood said this actually isn’t the first time it’s happened.

They said they’re extremely disappointed that this has become a problem and they’d like to see the community band together to put a stop to it.

“It’s definitely frustrating and kind of makes you second guess—you just got to lock your cars,” said Jackson Sparkman, whose family had set of Air Pods and small amount of cash stolen.

According to his father, Jerry, he said their neighborhood is quiet and filled with genuinely nice people. So, to have people cause issues is upsetting.

“It’s very irritating because we have great neighbors and it’s a safe neighborhood,” Jerry Sparkman said.

ABC7 reached out to the Sarasota Police Department to see if they had suspects in this case, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.