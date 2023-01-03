Pinellas County adds 2 very young recruits to search & rescue

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - These two were just too cute not to share.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has added two bloodhound pups who will work with their handlers to become the best sniffers in all of the county.

PCSO hasn’t had bloodhounds since the 1960s, so this is an exciting time for everyone involved, including K-9 Sergeant Mike Kilian. “With bloodhounds we’ll be able to track missing children, or elderly citizens suffering from dementia who have wandered away, or follow a suspect who left the scene of the crime hours before.” The new K-9 handlers went through the same rigorous tryout as their shepherd/mali brethren and got to meet their new partners a few days after they arrived from Bluegrass Bloodhounds in Leitchfield, KY.

The pups don’t have names at this time as they are still in their early stages of training.

