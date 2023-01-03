Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder Street, shortly after 11 a.m.

At the same time, a truck was headed south approaching the same curve.

Troopers say the motorcycle traveled into the southbound lane and collided with the front of the truck. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

