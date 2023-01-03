Morning Fog Less Dense, Cold Front on the Way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Patchy morning fog is on the ticket for Tuesday. However the fog will be considerably less dense than what we have seen over the last few days. Expect another high of 80. With dewpoints rising and humidity increasing, it will feel a few degrees warmer. Lows will remain in the 60s.

The Suncoast area has been experiencing higher than average temperatures today. This will continue until Thursday, when a cold front makes it way through. Rain chances jump to 20% on Wednesday, and 40% early Thursday. Behind the front, colder and drier air will hang around for a few days.

Plenty of sunshine and a high of 67 is expected Friday. Suncoasters will wake up to a chilly low of 48 Saturday morning. Highs will be around 70 for the weekend with clear and sunny skies. The lows will be in the mid 50′s with dry conditions, as no rain is in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.