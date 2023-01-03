Manatee County crews working on emergency repairs to water lines

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utility crews are working with contractors to repair a leaking pipe in a main transmission line.

This line is near the county’s water treatment plant. During the work, residents may experience discolored water and lower-than-normal water pressure. It is important to note that discolored water is still safe to drink.

While the County does not anticipate any service disruptions at this time, residents will be notified where service interruptions may be necessary. If you experience a service interruption without a notice, please let the County know immediately by calling 3-1-1. Crews discovered the leak in a section of the water line that is an integral part of the water delivery system and will need to be isolated to be repaired fully. Crews have closed valves around the leak to enable emergency repairs to begin.

Repairs could be ongoing through the week.

