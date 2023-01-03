College scholarship funds available from election supervisors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - College students with an interest in politics or administration can apply for a scholarship from the Florida Supervisors of Elections Association.

Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is accepting applications for a $1,200 scholarship from the organization.

The FSE is offering a total of four scholarships to eligible college and university juniors and seniors who have been residents of Florida for at least the prior two years and who are registered to vote in the county where applying for the scholarship.

To be eligible, an applicant must:

Be enrolled or accepted as a full-time student in a senior college or university in Florida

Have maintained a “C” average or better the previous school year

Be majoring in political science, public administration, business administration, journalism or mass communication

Additional eligibility requirements are listed on the application and in the scholarship guidelines, which are available online at SarasotaVotes.gov. Applications may also be picked up at any of the following elections offices:

Sarasota County Terrace Building, 101 S Washington Blvd., 7th Floor, Sarasota

R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail South, Venice

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Applications must be received by Friday, March 10 to the elections office of the county in which the applicant is registered to vote. Applications may be delivered in-person to any one of the elections offices listed above or mailed to: Supervisor of Elections, PO Box 4194, Sarasota, FL 34230-4194.

Students or schools may call 941-861-8606 for more information.

