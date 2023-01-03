Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Armed 79-year-old shoots, kills intruder who stabbed him in home garage, deputies say

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Heather Poltrock, Hannah Borchert and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) – A 79-year-old man in Wisconsin shot and killed a 22-year-old who followed him home from a business and stabbed him, officials said.

According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the 79-year-old called 911 for help.

Deputies said the younger man assaulted and stabbed the victim as he exited his vehicle inside his garage. The victim had a gun on him, and he fired one round that struck the suspect before the gun was wrestled away from the victim.

Officials said the gunshot struck the suspect in the chest, and he died while attempting to flee the scene.

The 79-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to call 911.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other. Authorities have not released their identities.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged crime as an armed robbery and home invasion. Deputies said they believe the suspect followed the 79-year-old man home from a business.

Copyright 2023 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
fog
Some morning fog, a warm afternoon - then a big change to end the week
A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of this car on Lockwood...
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation patrol

Latest News

FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film...
Reno mayor: Jeremy Renner was helping stranded car when hurt
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho slayings suspect waives right to fight extradition
Police are looking for a car that crashed into a vehicle, causing it to hit a restaurant and...
RAW: 22 injured after hit-and-run sends car crashing into restaurant
James Smith
Charlotte deputies nab suspected drug dealer