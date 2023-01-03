Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say

Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington with his father and young siblings.(Yakima Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy who was last seen at a park in September has been found dead, according to police.

Lucian Munguia was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington, with his father and young siblings. Officials have been looking for him since.

Yakima police said authorities were called Dec. 29 for a report of human remains being found in the Yakima River.

Investigators said the body was identified as Lucian.

An autopsy revealed “no indication of criminal acts,” police said.

Further information was not available.

If you have any information, you can contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island
fog
Some morning fog, a warm afternoon - then a big change to end the week
A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of this car on Lockwood...
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation patrol

Latest News

Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at a cannabis testing laboratory in Santa...
As legal pot grows, more kids sickened by edibles at home
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
A procession for a slain officer is seen Monday night in Breckenridge, Pa.
Police: 5 guns recovered after police chief killed, 2 hurt
The cub will not be on public display at the zoo until staff determine it is healthy and FWS...
Orphaned polar bear cub settles into new zoo home
FILE - Skateboarders cheer as DC Shoes President Ken Block, center, wearing black shirt, smiles...
Action sports icon Ken Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55