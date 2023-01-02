Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Women killed in one-car crash in Naples

Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida...
Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST
NAPLES, Fla. (WWSB) - Two Naples women were killed late Sunday when their car hit a tree on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a Ford Mustang was heading west on U.S. 41 just before midnight, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when the car went off the roadway, entered the raised grass median and hit a tree.

The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, died at the scene. The driver, a 20-year-old, was taken to North Collier Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

