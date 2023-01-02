Advertise With Us
The war in Ukraine from a Suncoast perspective

Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Libkos)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The war in Ukraine has effects even on the Suncoast. Citizens of Ukraine had no time to celebrate the new year as Russian attacks present a continuing danger to the country.

As the hours counted down to the new year on January 31st, the city of Kherson faced nearly 40 attacks. Not even a children’s hospital was safe from the attack as 17 children and four parents were forced to evacuate as part of the building was destroyed.

One Suncoast resident, Artem Kovalyk, recently moved to Florida from Ukraine. He told ABC7 “It seems like our families in Ukraine are trying to keep our spirits because they are so strong and they believe in victory and we believe in victory and we believe in our soldiers and a lot of people from my family my cousins right now they are fighting even like one, my cousin who is only 20 years old. He is fighting on the front lines.”

According to officials, attacks in the city of Kyiv have left eleven people injured or hospitalized and at least one person dead.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

