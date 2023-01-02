Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area.

Residents in the area expressed concern over who is actually in charge of removing the debris with part of the street being in the City of Venice and the other in Sarasota County. According to the city spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson, Sarasota County is responsible for the clean-up of Hatchett Creek Boulevard.

“Hatchett Creek Boulevard is entirely Sarasota County right-of-way and the properties which front the roadway are all in the county,” said Anderson. “The City of Venice does have some property on the north side, but they front a different road completely. So, that debris should be collected by Sarasota County.”

Bob Morrison is a resident at Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club just off Hatchett Creek Boulevard. Morrison said he’s been driving and biking down the street for about four months now still seeing the same piles on the side of the road.

“It poses a real traffic hazard. It covers the sidewalks and people have to walk outside onto the street in order to bypass some of these debris piles. Cars drive up and down Hatchett Creek Blvd. at 35 and 40 miles per hour. So, I’m very concerned about somebody getting hit,” said Morrison.

Sarasota County reported 3.3 million cubic yards of storm debris have been collected so far with collection wrapping up.

