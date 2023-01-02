Advertise With Us
Trooper narrowly escapes serious injuries in Tampa crash

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injuries when his patrol vehicle was hit on...
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injuries when his patrol vehicle was hit on the Veteran' Expressway New Year's Day, authorities said.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:33 AM EST
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped serious injuries when his patrol vehicle was hit on the Veteran’ Expressway New Year’s Day, authorities said.

The trooper was making a traffic stop near the Hutchinson Road exit when his vehicle was hit by a passing car. The Highway Patrol reported on Twitter the trooper suffered only minor injuries.

Florida law requires you to move over one lane, if possible, for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation and utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, and maintenance or construction vehicles with displayed warning lights.

If you can’t move over — or when on a two-lane road — teh law requires drivers to slow to 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.

