Some morning fog, a warm afternoon (then a big change to end the week!)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog holds on to Florida and much of the southeastern US Monday, while more snow hits the central states. By afternoon on the Suncoast, after the fog lifts, we have a warm afternoon. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday. We are tracking a cold front that will bring changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Strong thunderstorms will hit the northern Gulf states during the week. Whatever is left of the front comes through the Suncoast Thursday, but there may not be much moisture left for us. But it will bring cooler and drier air back to us for Friday and the coming weekend. Low temps will dip to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and high temps only 60s and low 70s. Dew points will drop back to the 40s and 50s, which will put an end to our fog potential for a few days.

Red tide still lingers near our beaches. Intense respiratory irritation was reported at Manatee and Coquina beaches Sunday. Only slight irritation was reported around Siesta Key and beaches farther south.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

