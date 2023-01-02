Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of this car on Lockwood...
A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of this car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.

At the same time, a 76-year-old Bradenton man was walking west on 57th Avenue East approaching the intersection of Lockwood Ridge Road.

The man crossed the northbound lanes of Lockwood Ridge Road and directly into the path of the sedan. He died at the scene, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation.

