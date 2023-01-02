Advertise With Us
Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island

The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's...
The U.S. Coast Guard transfers an ill cruise ship passenger off Anna Maria Island New Year's Eve.(United States Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard and West Manatee Fire District teamed up to get an ill cruise ship passenger to the hospital New Year’s Eve.

The Coast Guard met the cruise ship 17 miles off the coast of Anna Maria Island and transferred a 42-year-old man to its vessel, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

West Manatee rescue personnel met the Coast Guard on Anna Maria Island and took the patient to HCA Florida Blake Hospital for care.

