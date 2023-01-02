Ill cruise ship passenger taken off ship off the coast of Anna Maria Island

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The U.S. Coast Guard and West Manatee Fire District teamed up to get an ill cruise ship passenger to the hospital New Year’s Eve.

The Coast Guard met the cruise ship 17 miles off the coast of Anna Maria Island and transferred a 42-year-old man to its vessel, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

West Manatee rescue personnel met the Coast Guard on Anna Maria Island and took the patient to HCA Florida Blake Hospital for care.

#checkout 1of the last cases of 2022- USCG Station Cortez medevaced a 43-yr-old man off a cruise ship w/ a medical complication 17 mil offshore. The boatcrew transferred the patient to West Manatee Fire & Rescue on Anna Marina Is for transport to Blake Memorial Hospital. pic.twitter.com/MtT8s1Im5M — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 1, 2023

