Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Foggy Monday Morning, then Sunshine and Warmer Temps

Cold Front Moves Through Later this Week
ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog remains the dominate issue Monday. A dense marine fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Then plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures prevail through Wednesday. Expect a high around 80 through mid week. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

We are tracking a cold front that will make its way through the Suncoast area late Wednesday into Thursday, creating rain chances up to 30%. Behind the front, colder drier air will prevail making for a cooler, less humid, weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pineapple lit up prior to the drop.
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Manatee County
A celebration of the first baby born in 2023 at SMH.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation patrol
Manatee County water line repairs may effect water pressure and color

Latest News

Marine Fog Advisory Through Monday Morning
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm - VOD - Saturday
THUMNAIL
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Weather Sunday
fog
More morning fog and a warm week to start 2023!
Fog Rings in the New Year
Fog Rings in the New Year