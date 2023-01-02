Foggy Monday Morning, then Sunshine and Warmer Temps

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog remains the dominate issue Monday. A dense marine fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Then plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures prevail through Wednesday. Expect a high around 80 through mid week. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

We are tracking a cold front that will make its way through the Suncoast area late Wednesday into Thursday, creating rain chances up to 30%. Behind the front, colder drier air will prevail making for a cooler, less humid, weekend.

