Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Expert advice on sticking to your New Year’s financial resolutions

Total all assets and debt to get a clear financial picture
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Making a financial resolution and keeping it are two very different things. According to a University of Scranton study, 60% of respondents had stopped keeping their New Year’s resolutions within six months.

Danetha Doe, the creator of Money & Mimosas, said there are three steps you can take to keep your money resolution realistic and attainable.

Pick one money goal to achieve this year: Is it save more? Invest more? Pay down debt? If so, how much. Write it down. Doe said focusing on one goal will make it more likely that you will achieve it.

Do a money clarity exercise: Total all of your assets and debt to get an accurate picture of where you stand. Then, compare that to where you want to be at the end of the year and build a plan on how to get there.

Know the reason for your goal: Does said during discouraging times this will keep you on track. She said staying motivated is essential to reaching your goal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pineapple lit up prior to the drop.
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Manatee County
fog
Some morning fog, a warm afternoon - then a big change to end the week
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation patrol
A celebration of the first baby born in 2023 at SMH.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Latest News

Here are some tips to save money the next time you go to the grocery store.
Experts share 5 tips to help you save on groceries
Here are some tips to save money the next time you go to the grocery store.
Experts share 5 tips to help you save on groceries
These images show the helicopter pad and debris recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Helicopter located in Gulf of Mexico after oil rig crash
FILE - Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All...
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer
This photo provided by the Federal Public Defender Office shows death row inmate Amber...
Transgender woman’s scheduled execution would be US first