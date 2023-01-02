Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Deadly crash in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A two-vehicle crash in Manatee County left one passenger dead according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The report released by the FHP states that the crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. on January 1st on U.S. Highway 41.

The report states that the first vehicle, a sedan, was traveling northbound on the inside lane north of Buckeye road. The second vehicle, an SUV was traveling southbound on the inside lane approaching Buckeye Road.

According to the FHP, visibility was limited at the time of the crash due to fog. The driver of the SUV observed the Sedan approaching and attempted to avoid the collision by steering to the left towards the grass median. According to the report, the right side of the sedan collided with the right side of the SUV.

The report states that the SUV then rotated clockwise and overturned several times, ejecting one of the passengers.

The driver of the Sedan has been arrested for multiple charges including DUI Manslaughter and reckless driving.

The crash is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit.

