Suncoast runners give their best advice to help you keep your 2023 resolutions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While many of us slept through the earlier hours of New Year’s Day, Manasota Track Club members were up bright and early with their running shoes laced tight for the New Year’s Day Fun Run on Siesta Key Beach. For dedicated people like these, sticking to goals isn’t a problem.

ABC7 asked many of them what they hope to achieve as they set forward into 2023 and heard a mix of answers you might expect: be healthier, run more, and find new opportunities to connect with loved ones.

Like all resolutions, it’s easier said than done. So, we asked members for some of their best advice to keep New Year’s resolutions strong well after January.

“Join groups,” Marty Stetter said. “Join running groups. They’re very helpful with incentives.”

It’s not a bad idea. As you might expect, several members of the close-knit group had the same words of wisdom as many of them have been benefitting from a shoulder to lean on for years as they push through new goals.

For a lot of people, holding onto a resolution can be a massive challenge whether you’re alone or in a group.

Research by New Edith Cowan University found in 2021 that the strong majority of people give up on their resolutions within a month of starting. Even worse, a little more than half of the people surveyed listed the same resolutions as the prior year.

Some runners with the track club believe a big part of breaking those trends is finding a method to evaluate yourself as you strive forward.

“Accountability,” Kelli Anderson said. “If you have a partner it’s much easier for someone to keep to a resolution.”

Although holding yourself to a high standard can be an important part of the process, sometimes a little grace can go a long way too.

“Do the best you can,” Carol Westerman said. “Be supportive. Give.”

Our newsroom is also chipping in some advice of our own. A few other nuggets of wisdom are to write your goals down and plan how you’ll execute them on a schedule to make sure you’re holding yourself accountable.

Also, sometimes it’s wise to keep your goals to yourself in the short term until you’ve made progress. This way you won’t be too satisfied early by the praise of your peers and you’ll have to instead rely on measurable progress to feel a sense of accomplishment.

Of course whatever your resolution may be, whether it be for your mind, body or spirit, all that matters is you commit to the biggest part of the challenge: the first step.

