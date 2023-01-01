Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style

A look a the pineapple getting ready to drop for the New Year
A look a the pineapple getting ready to drop for the New Year(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser for Downtown Enrichment Association stated, “That is called pineapple square and if you look over at all the different buildings over there, you will find hidden in the building’s pineapples everywhere. But you actually kind of have to look for them. So, when you look over at Eileen Fisher’s and stuff, the lighting and stuff is all pineapples outside of it.”

Over five hundred lights adorn the Pineapple as it prepares to usher in the new year. According to Sotl, the Pineapple is the international sign of hospitality, a sentiment the community embraces as they join together to count down to 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona McGrath
Missing Manatee woman found safe
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
FDOT addresses backlash of Gulfstream Avenue roundabout
A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing...
Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills
A bullet went through a window of an apartment in Sarasota Wednesday night. Police are looking...
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

Latest News

Manatee County water line repairs may effect water pressure and color
The Sarasota Children's Garden hosted the creative event as a fun way to get kids to think...
Kids make wishing wands hoping for a bright 2023
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95
fog
Foggy mornings and a chance of a New Year’s shower