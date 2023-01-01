Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser for Downtown Enrichment Association stated, “That is called pineapple square and if you look over at all the different buildings over there, you will find hidden in the building’s pineapples everywhere. But you actually kind of have to look for them. So, when you look over at Eileen Fisher’s and stuff, the lighting and stuff is all pineapples outside of it.”

Over five hundred lights adorn the Pineapple as it prepares to usher in the new year. According to Sotl, the Pineapple is the international sign of hospitality, a sentiment the community embraces as they join together to count down to 2023.

