Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Only thirty minutes after the pineapple dropped in Sarasota and we transitioned into 2023, a child was born in Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH).

One mom in Sarasota gave birth to Kaiden, the first baby delivered this year at SMH at 12:29 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Kaiden is one of five babies already born at SMH-Sarasota in 2023 with at least five more women expected to deliver before January 2.

A total of 11 babies were born at the hospital before nightfall on New Year’s Eve, the last being born at 5 p.m.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has helped to deliver over 4.500 babies in 2022 at its two campuses in Sarasota and Venice.

