Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

More morning fog and a warm week to start 2023!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog greet the first morning of the new year and could develop Monday, too. Sunday stays cloudy after the fog lifts, but we’re mainly dry across the Suncoast. We are tracking a cold front that will bring changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Strong thunderstorms will hit the northern Gulf states during the week. Whatever is left of the front comes through the Suncoast late Thursday, but there may not be much moisture left for us. But it will bring cooler and drier air back to us for Friday and the coming weekend. Low temps will dip to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and high temps only 60s and low 70s. Dew points will drop back to the 40s and 50s, which will put an end to our fog potential for a few days.

Red tide still lingers near our beaches. A slight respiratory irritation was reported at Siesta Key and Longboat Key Saturday. But the red tide is showing signs of becoming much less intense than it was a few months ago.

Red tide
Red tide(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group hit the road on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Couple catches $600 Uber ride home after numerous flight delays
The pineapple lit up prior to the drop.
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
Authorities say 40-year-old Michael Anthony Rester has been arrested after being found with an...
Unregistered sex offender arrested, found in woods with 11-year-old girl: sheriff’s office
Sarasota's New Year's Pineapple Drop
Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from
Manatee County water line repairs may effect water pressure and color

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
1231_PineappleLive_WWSB
The pineapple lit up prior to the drop.
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
FILE - Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho...
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing