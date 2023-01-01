Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation patrol

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New Year’s Eve can often be synonymous with drinking, and the Manatee County Sherriff’s Office took to the streets to make sure the community drove safely as festivities died down.

The Traffic Unit conducted its annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” saturation patrol on New Year’s Eve. The unit arrested 7 impaired drivers, made 13 misdemeanor arrests, issued 3 summons, and wrote 40 citations as well as 18 warnings given to motorists for assorted violations.

The next saturation patrol is planned for Friday, January 27th.

