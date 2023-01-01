A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight.

ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside the community.

To watch the pineapple drop live and celebrate the new year, click here and join us on our Facebook live stream.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.