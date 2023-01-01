Advertise With Us
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

A live look at the event.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight.

ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside the community.

To watch the pineapple drop live and celebrate the new year, click here and join us on our Facebook live stream.

