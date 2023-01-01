Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Fog Rings in the New Year

ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will ring in the New Year as the annual Pineapple Drop gets underway in downtown Sarasota. We will have some fog that builds overnight and clears by mid morning.

For New Year’s Day expect a 20% chance of rain, mostly in the early morning hours. It will be mostly cloudy with southerly winds between five and 10 mph.

As we move into the work week, temperatures rise to 80 on Monday and Tuesday. Minimal rain chances return as another front moves toward us late Wednesday and Thursday. Behind that front expect cooler temperatures and drier air heading into the weekend.

