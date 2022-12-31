Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies

FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of...
FILE - Barbara Walters arrives to participate in a panel discussion featuring the hosts of ABC's "The View," at The Paley Center for Media on April 9, 2008, in New York. Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died, according to ABC News on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.

Walters’ death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by her publicist.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement.

During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary that drew gasps and criticism (while lost in the outcry were her additional duties extending beyond news). Her drive was legendary as she competed — not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network — for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more interviewers, including female journalists who had followed on the trail she blazed.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

But she was a natural on camera, especially when plying notables with questions.

“I’m not afraid when I’m interviewing, I have no fear!” Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

Walters is survived by her only daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.

___

Moore, a longtime Associated Press television writer who retired in 2017, was the principal writer of this obituary. Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bullet went through a window of an apartment in Sarasota Wednesday night. Police are looking...
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
The restrooms at Manatee County's Creekwood Park were damaged by vandals.
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
FILE - An unoccupied recovery area, left, and an abortion procedure room are seen at a Planned...
Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law