New Year’s Eve Closes Out With Fog and Chance of Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will dominate the early morning on Saturday. Then it returns to ring in the New Year around midnight, but to a lesser extent. Expect a high of 76. Mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower or two may appear throughout the late afternoon or evening. There is a slight chance of rain overnight into Sunday morning.

Boaters should be aware of the morning fog both Saturday and New Year’s Day. Winds will be from the south Saturday around 10 to 15 knots, with gusts as high as 20 knots as a weak front makes it’s way toward the Suncoast. A moderate chop is expected.

Sunday should make for a beautiful boating day after the fog dissipates. Winds will be calmer and remain from the south at just five knots with smooth seas. Expect similar temperatures as Saturday, with highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday.

As we move into the New Year, temperatures rise to 80 early in the week, then drop to the 70′s. Mostly sunshine kicks off the work week. The dew points are rising so expect it to feel a little more humid. Then minimal rain chances return Wednesday.

