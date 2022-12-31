Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Manatee County water line repairs may effect water pressure and color

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to a notice from the Manatee County Government, Manatee County Utility customers may experience discolored water and a drop in water pressure due to emergency water-main repairs. The notice states that Manatee County Utilities are working with a contractor to repair a leaking pipe in a main transmission line near the Count’s water treatment plant.

The Manatee County Government states that residents, especially north of the Manatee River, may experience discolored water and lower-than-normal water pressure.

While the County does not anticipate customers being out of service at this time, residents will be notified where service interruptions may be necessary. If you experience a service interruption without notice, please let the County know immediately by calling 311.

Crews discovered the leak in a section of the water line from the 1970s on a prestressed concrete cylinder pipe that is an integral part of the water delivery system which will need to be isolated to be repaired fully. Crews have closed valves around the leak to enable emergency repairs to begin. Repairs are anticipated to be completed before the end of the day Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Manatee County states that although the water is discolored, it is still safe to drink.

