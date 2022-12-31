Advertise With Us
Kids make wishing wands hoping for a bright 2023

The Sarasota Children's Garden hosted the creative event as a fun way to get kids to think about the future ahead.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little bit of color and a lot of imagination is leading the way to the new year.

Kids at the Sarasota Children’s Garden spent the afternoon making wishing wands, colorful sticks decorated with stars, beads and ribbons. The people behind the event call it a creative way to help children get active while thinking more clearly about their future.

ABC7 asked a few of the kids out there what they hope to see in the coming year and heard a mix of answers. Some hope to spend more time with friends and loved ones, while others are looking for new opportunities to use their imaginations and have fun outside.

Whatever the goal, Sarasota Children’s Garden Director Robin Fulk says she’s excited to see so many young people turn out for the event. She believes this is a wonderful way to encourage all of the kids of the Suncoast to look ahead and come up with goals for themselves.

“Think about the future,” Fulk said. “Think about this year and what they would love for other people as well as themselves.”

If you want to participate in future events at the garden, you can check out the event calendar on its website by clicking here.

