Foggy mornings and a chance of a New Year’s shower

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re tracking lots of clouds and areas of fog for New Year’s weekend. A very weak cold front settles into the Suncoast Saturday, and that brings a slight chance of an afternoon or even a midnight shower. Higher humidity is also back with the front. Dew points are back into the 60s which could lead to foggy conditions every morning through at least Monday, But our highs stay in the 70s for the weekend, then back to low 80s on Monday.

We’re tracking another front for Thursday of next week. This front also has very little moisture. But it will bring back cooler and drier air for the first full weekend of 2023. “Cooler” this time only means a return to average highs in the low 70s. “Drier” this time means dew points falling to the 40s and 50s by next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

