A warmer holiday weekend, with a side order of fog

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New Year’s weekend promises to be 30 degrees warmer than Christmas weekend! And humidity is on the rise starting today. Dew points are back into the 60s for more of a Florida feel to the weather. The higher humidity also brings a chance for foggy conditions both Saturday and Sunday mornings. All these changes are ahead of a cold front we’re tracking. The front settles into the Suncoast New Year’s Eve, but there’s not much moisture left with the front. Rain chances hold around 30% for the Suncoast, just a little higher in northern Manatee County and up toward Tampa. The front moves back north to start the first work-week of the New Year, which means 80° high temps!

We’re tracking another front for Thursday of next week. This front also has very little moisture. But it will bring back cooler and drier air for the first full weekend of 2023. “Cooler” this time only means a return to average highs in the low 70s.

Fog

