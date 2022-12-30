Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild.

Here’s New Year’s Eve, 2022, at a glance:

Sarasota: The Pineapple Drop

The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.

Many of the street in downtown Sarasota have been or will be blocked off by Saturday night. In Sarasota, SCAT OnDemand and the Siesta Key Breeze trolley will extend their hours of operation until 1 a.m. this New Year’s Eve. Learn more about these services at http://scgov.net/scat.

The actual pineapple drop is the highlight of a party that includes a wide range of entertainment and attractions throughout the day, starting at 1. p.m. There will be live music, with DJs and bands performing, carnival rides, games for kids and plenty of food and drink at local bars and restaurants.

Right after the pineapple drop at midnight, stay for the big fireworks display on Sarasota Bay.

Bradenton: Main Street LIVE:

Bradenton’s most popular street party is back.

The public street block party in downtown Bradenton is held on historic Old Main Street (12th Street West) between Manatee and Third Avenue. The street is closed to vehicles. Local food trucks line the streets, and live music plays throughout the night. Along with the countdown to midnight, there will be fireworks, kids’ activities and the first annual hotdog eating contest

Venice: Sharky’s New Year’s Eve Beach Bash

Ring in the New Year on the beach at Sharky’s on the Pier, 1600 Harbor Drive. Live music and food will culminate with a live fireworks show at midnight, silhouetted by the iconic Venice Fishing Pier.

Tickets are required. The event is sold out.

University Town Center: New Year’s Eve at UTC

Have little ones with early bedtimes? Ring in 2023 early at UTC’s family-friendly New Year’s Eve event from 6-9 p.m. Partygoers of all ages can celebrate with live music, face painting and entertainment on The Green at UTC, plus a free showing of “Frozen” with a special visit from Elsa and Anna starting at 6 p.m. in the outdoor theater near Ford’s Garage.

The festivities will conclude at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show and balloon drop on The Green.

Getting home: A last resort

AAA is set to offer its annual Tow to Go program, a last-resort option to keep would-be impaired driver and their vehicles off the roads this holiday season.

Tow to Go will be available to any driver from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, the company says.

When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA says it expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel on the roads in history.

To use Two to Go, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

The rules:

Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2

Free and available to AAA members and nonmembers.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA says it has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

