Some showers possible over the weekend

Temperatures to stay warm
Warm weather expected for Friday
Warm weather expected for Friday(Gordon Silver | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm weather will stick around through the end of 2022 and stick around through the beginning of 2023 despite the presence of a cold front. An area of low pressure will develop over the lower MS Valley and track to the NE. It will sweep a weak cold front our way late on Saturday. This front will lose a lot of its energy as it moves in late Saturday so don’t expect to see a lot of rain but some scattered showers are possible.

Friday we will see some patchy fog to start the day followed by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day. The high will reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower to pop up just after sunset. That rain chance less than 20%.

Now winds will turn to the south and southwest on Saturday morning which could allow for some sea fog to roll into the area. We will see clouds on the increase through the day as the front gets closer to the area. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. There is a 30% chance for some showers developing during the late afternoon and through the evening.

Fog could be an issue late Saturday night
Fog could be an issue late Saturday night(WWSB)

Temperatures at midnight will be around 70 degrees and we could see some fog hanging around as well as we ring in the new year.

Sunday the front will continue to weaken but could still bring some cloudiness at times on Sunday with peaks of sunshine during the day. Highs on Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 70s. The rain chance on Sunday mainly in the morning is at 20%.

High pressure builds in Monday and Tuesday bringing sunshine and warm temperatures with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s.

