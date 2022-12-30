Missing Manatee woman found safe

UPDATED Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. with sheriff’s office saying she has been found.

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A 26-year-old Manatee County woman reported missing earlier Friday has been found, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies had put out an alert after Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen after making statements about wanting to harm herself.

Her car was later found in Sarasota County. At about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced on twitter that she had been found.

UPDATE: Arizona has been located safe. https://t.co/tptH8LOSiU — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) December 30, 2022

