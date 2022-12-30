Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Missing Manatee woman found safe

Arizona McGrath
Arizona McGrath(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
UPDATED Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m. with sheriff’s office saying she has been found.

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A 26-year-old Manatee County woman reported missing earlier Friday has been found, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies had put out an alert after Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen after making statements about wanting to harm herself.

Her car was later found in Sarasota County. At about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced on twitter that she had been found.

