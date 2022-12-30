Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Four rescued after helicopter lands in Tampa Bay

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot and three passengers were rescued Thursday after their helicopter made an emergency landing in the water off Davis Island, the Tampa Police department said.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, the Robinson R44 helicopter, carrying a pilot and three passengers, was on the approach to land at Peter O. Knight Airport following a tour.

The pilot and the passengers reportedly heard a loud bang and the helicopter lost power, police said. The pilot conducted an emergency landing into the water near the Davis Islands Yacht Club, with all occupants ending up in the water.

Marine units from Tampa Police, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and nearby civilian boaters responded and pulled everyone from the water.

The helicopter was recovered and towed back to shore Friday.

