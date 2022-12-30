FDOT addresses backlash of Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulfstream roundabout placed in Sarasota by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has caused a backlash from the community.

According to FDOT, the roundabout has the potential to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes by up to 90% opposed to a traditional stop. Despite these claims, future efforts to add more roundabouts is causing concern to residents.

Steven Davis, the District Transportation Systems Management and Operations Program Engineer, stated “It forces drivers to slow down and it changes the angle of the crash. Instead of a head-on, or a left turn angle crash, as you’d have at a traditional signal, you’re getting more of those side swipes and less severe angle crashes that are going to produce fewer injuries and ultimately be safer for drivers.”

There is still work to be done, such as crosswalks and the interior of the roundabout, but it is fully functional.

