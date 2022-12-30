Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

FDOT addresses backlash of Gulfstream Roundabout

Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic
Sarasota County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulfstream roundabout placed in Sarasota by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has caused a backlash from the community.

According to FDOT, the roundabout has the potential to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes by up to 90% opposed to a traditional stop. Despite these claims, future efforts to add more roundabouts is causing concern to residents.

Steven Davis, the District Transportation Systems Management and Operations Program Engineer, stated “It forces drivers to slow down and it changes the angle of the crash. Instead of a head-on, or a left turn angle crash, as you’d have at a traditional signal, you’re getting more of those side swipes and less severe angle crashes that are going to produce fewer injuries and ultimately be safer for drivers.”

There is still work to be done, such as crosswalks and the interior of the roundabout, but it is fully functional.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bullet went through a window of an apartment in Sarasota Wednesday night. Police are looking...
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
The restrooms at Manatee County's Creekwood Park were damaged by vandals.
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

Warm weather expected for Friday
Some showers possible over the weekend
A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing...
Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills
A bullet went through a window of an apartment in Sarasota Wednesday night. Police are looking...
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
Bullets rip through Sarasota apartment complex
Bullets rip through Sarasota apartment complex