Deputies searching for missing Manatee woman

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight Friday after she made statements about wanting to harm herself.

Her car was later found in Sarasota County and detectives believe she may have been in the vicinity of University Town Center mall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

