Deputies searching for missing Manatee woman

Arizona McGrath
Arizona McGrath(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman.

Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight Friday after she made statements about wanting to harm herself.

Her car was later found in Sarasota County and detectives believe she may have been in the vicinity of University Town Center mall.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Red Tide Advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches

