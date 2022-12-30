Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.(Food and Drug Administration)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.

The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.

People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them.

Of the 15 confirmed cases in which people became ill, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said two were hospitalized. Eight cases were reported in Nebraska, six in South Dakota and one in Oklahoma.

The CDC said there likely are many more cases among people who didn’t seek medical care.

SunSprouts is based in Fremont, Nebraska.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bullet went through a window of an apartment in Sarasota Wednesday night. Police are looking...
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
The restrooms at Manatee County's Creekwood Park were damaged by vandals.
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
LIVE: Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
A helicopter is towed back to land after an emergency landing in the water off Davis Island.
Four rescued after helicopter lands in Tampa Bay
People rescued after chopper crash in Tampa Bay
People rescued after chopper crash in Tampa Bay
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania