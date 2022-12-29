Advertise With Us
Woman steals Hillsborough County worker’s truck before being caught near Georgia line

McKenya Thomas
McKenya Thomas(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County building inspector was seriously injured when he tried to stop a woman from stealing his truck, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff Office says the inspector left his county truck running Dec. 27 as he inspected a new home.

Deputies say McKenya Thomas, 22, jumped into the truck to steal it. The inspector also entered the vehicle to prevent the theft, but was thrown from the truck as she sped off.

The inspector suffered life-threatening injuries, but is now at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recover.

Later that day, Thomas, still driving the truck, was spotted in Madison County, east of Tallahassee. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was able to stop the truck by hitting it with his vehicle, forcing Thomas to stop.

Thomas is charged with carjacking, grand theft motor vehicle, two counts of resisting an officer, and reckless driving.

