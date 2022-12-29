Warmer weather to stick around a while

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Say goodbye to the jackets and hello to the bathing suits as beach weather is back! We will see temperatures stay above average through Wednesday of next week. The average high is 73 degrees and the average low is 54 degrees.

Thursday we start the day off with temperatures in the mid 50′s under mostly sunny skies. We warm into the upper 70s by mid afternoon with no chance for rain. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday looks to be warm with mostly sunny skies and highs right around 80 degrees. There is a 20% chance for an isolated shower or two as some low level moisture begins to move in. It will feel a little warmer due to the higher humidity that is expected to move in on a SE wind at 10 mph.

An area of low pressure will develop in the NE Gulf on Saturday and take off to the NE. It should be far enough away from us to cause any significant problems for the New Years Eve celebrations going on but there is a slight chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon through the early evening. Rain chances taper off on Sunday to 20%. Skies will be generally cloudy throughout much of the day.

A chance for some showers Saturday afternoon (WWSB)

We will see the possibility of some sea fog developing on Saturday morning and then again Saturday night and Sunday morning as winds switch around to the SW in advance of this front.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday at times with some breaks now and again. There is only a 20% chance for a few scattered showers on Sunday with a high around 77 degrees.

