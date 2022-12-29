Warmer temperatures to develop on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds out of the east combined with lots of sunshine should modify the air over the Suncoast and cause our high temperatures to rise to above average values by this afternoon.

We could certainly get even warmer as our winds shift to the south and southwest in response to high-pressure shifting to the Atlantic and a cold front approaching. Moisture as well as temperatures will rise, particularly in response to the south shifting wind, and may exceed dew points of 70 by New Year’s Eve.

When dew points reach the 70s most agree that it starts to feel humid, if not muggy. Such will be the case in the hour before we ring in the New Year.

The combination of the warm and humid air blowing over the cooler Gulf waters will bring with it the risk of sea fog developing and moving across the coastal areas in the evening on New Year’s Eve or morning on New Year’s Day. The ingredient that may limit this will be wind speeds picking up for a time.

The other issue we are watching closely is the development of rain by the end of the week. The cold front will also provide the trigger for the warm moist air to lift and produce showers.

Models continue to be in agreement on the Panhandle and Big Bend region of Florida, getting a significant rain on New Years Eve. Where the models continue to differ is in how far south to bring the rain, how much rain will occur, and the timing of the showers.

However, the timing question is beginning to resolve itself and it does look like that time between 8 p.m. Saturday and midnight will be the window for the showers to move in on New Year’s Eve. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes clearer by Friday.

