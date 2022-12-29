Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to Minnesota flight

Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at...
Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa.(Wilmington International Airport)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa.

Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.

“I don’t have any information related to what caused the fight,” the airport’s police spokesperson, Jeff Lea, said in an email. “No arrests were made, but citations were issued to the two individuals earlier today.”

Airports across the country have descended into chaos during the busy holiday season. Airlines and travelers have experienced mass flight cancellations amidst dangerous storms and staffing shortages.

Ninety flights had been delayed as of Wednesday afternoon in Minneapolis, along with 34 cancellations. Thirty-two were Southwest flights, according to the aviation website FlightAware. Twenty-six Sun Country Airlines flights were delayed Wednesday.

More than 91% of canceled flights Wednesday in the U.S. were on Southwest, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The airlines has been unable to recover from ferocious winter storms that raked large swaths of the country over the weekend.

The federal government is investigating what happened at Southwest, which carries more passengers within the United States than any other airline.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
Alexanderia Lisa Sollock
Second arrest made in north Sarasota shooting case
Nicole Brennan
DUI crash charges upgraded after victim dies
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
The restrooms at Manatee County's Creekwood Park were damaged by vandals.
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park

Latest News

Florida inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal judge
A chance for showers remains in the forecast
Warmer temperatures to develop on the Suncoast
Sarasota Police are investigating an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night.
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 28, 2022