Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills

A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing...
A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money.(WVLT News)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money.

Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme.

Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After successfully passing the counterfeit currency at businesses, individuals paid Collins a portion of the proceeds.

The operation unraveled in March 2019, with deputies in Jacksonville conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that contained several people, including Collins, at the River City Marketplace for suspicion of passing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers recovered multiple counterfeit $100 bills throughout the vehicle and in the glove box. Subsequently, law enforcement was able to determine Collins was the source of the bills.

In addition to the prison term, Collins must forfeit computer equipment used to make the phony bills, along with $2,846.18 in illicit proceeds from his counterfeiting activities. Collins had been found guilty on Oct. 25 following a bench trial.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bradenton woman won $2 million with a scratch off ticket.
Bradenton woman wins $2 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off
A bullet went through a window of an apartment in Sarasota Wednesday night. Police are looking...
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
Alexanderia Lisa Sollock
Second arrest made in north Sarasota shooting case
The restrooms at Manatee County's Creekwood Park were damaged by vandals.
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
Jodie Rush said she would drive stranded passengers to their destinations.
Woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

Latest News

A bullet went through a window of an apartment in Sarasota Wednesday night. Police are looking...
Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought
Bullets rip through Sarasota apartment complex
Bullets rip through Sarasota apartment complex
McKenya Thomas
Woman steals county worker’s truck before being caught near Georgia line
Walt Disney World adds 'courtesy' section to encourage guests to "be the magic."
Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior