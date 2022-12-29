Tampa Bay man sentenced for printing counterfeit bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Spring Hill man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for printing and passing counterfeit money.

Three other accomplices from Tampa have already been sentenced in the scheme.

Prosecutors say Derrick Collins, 32, was the source for counterfeit bills for his partners. After successfully passing the counterfeit currency at businesses, individuals paid Collins a portion of the proceeds.

The operation unraveled in March 2019, with deputies in Jacksonville conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that contained several people, including Collins, at the River City Marketplace for suspicion of passing counterfeit Federal Reserve notes.

During a search of the vehicle, the officers recovered multiple counterfeit $100 bills throughout the vehicle and in the glove box. Subsequently, law enforcement was able to determine Collins was the source of the bills.

In addition to the prison term, Collins must forfeit computer equipment used to make the phony bills, along with $2,846.18 in illicit proceeds from his counterfeiting activities. Collins had been found guilty on Oct. 25 following a bench trial.

