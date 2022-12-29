Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say

Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21.

Jail records show King faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $49,060 bond.

Investigators told KY3 that a towing company claimed King had faked documents to look like he owned the trucks.

Polk County is located in southwest Missouri, about 40 miles north of Springfield.

