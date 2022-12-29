Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Disney’s latest project spotlights Stan Lee

A Stan Lee documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2023. (Source: MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) - Disney is honoring the Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee with their newest project.

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced plans to release an original documentary about Lee’s life.

The announcement came on what would have been Lee’s 100th birthday.

A 25-second video also teased the 2023 release of the film.

The iconic comic book writer co-created some of Marvel’s most popular superhero characters and teams, including Spider-Man, The Avengers and X-Men.

Lee went on to appear in the comics himself and make cameos in Marvel Studios films.

He died in 2018 at the age of 95.

