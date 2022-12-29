Advertise With Us
Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior

Encouraging guests to “be the magic”
Walt Disney World adds 'courtesy' section to encourage guests to "be the magic."
Walt Disney World adds 'courtesy' section to encourage guests to "be the magic."(Craig Adderley from Pexels via Canva)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to an uptick in reports of poor guest behavior at Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resorts has recently added some new expectations for guest behavior to their website.

A newly added “Courtesy” section on the Walt Disney World website says:

“Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

The Orange County Register reported Disney’s four Florida theme parks have seen an increase in fist fights, family brawls and screaming matches.

A fight broke out at Disneyland during the return of “Fantasmic” in May. A 2019 family melee in Mickey’s Toontown went viral and resulted in arrests. Anaheim police reports regularly show visitors removed from the park or issued citations for assault and battery, disturbing the peace or brandishing a weapon.

The information appears in the “Getting Ready for Your Visit to Walt Disney World Resort” page.

