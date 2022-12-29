Advertise With Us
Curbside pickup offered for Christmas trees

City of Venice provides service with yard waste collection
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice Public Works Department says residents may place Christmas trees curbside for collection on their normal yard waste collection day.

Trees larger than 6 ft. tall should be cut in half. For assistance with larger trees that can’t be cut in half, residents can schedule a bulk collection at 941-486-2422.

